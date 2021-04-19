Zurich maintains a strong presence at RIMS annual conference on risk management

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America today kicked off its participation in the Risk Insurance Management Society's RIMS LIVE 2021 conference, which the organization heralds as the most comprehensive risk management event the world. The conference begins today and runs through April 30, and for the first time in its history is being produced as a completely virtual event.

As a long-time participant and sponsor of RIMS, Zurich's annual participation has been an important component of its commitment to the risk management community. As the conference goes virtual in 2021, Zurich is continuing its strong presence, focused this year on the future of risk, sustainability and building and strengthening resilience; and has created many opportunities for risk managers to connect with them during the conference.

Through the Zurich Booth in the digital RIMS Marketplace, attendees are able to reach out to Zurich representatives utilizing buttons to chat, schedule a meeting, drop a business card, or email to discuss their risk management concerns and needs. Many virtual customer and distributor meetings are already scheduled to take place over the next two weeks in conjunction with the conference.

Visitors to the virtual booth also can find details on products and services Zurich provides to help mitigate risks. Highlights in the booth this year include a new parametric insurance solution for the construction industry; a new Edge II property policy, which features simplified language, an improved format and more than 15 new, specialized coverages; and a new dedicated services unit — Zurich Resilience Solutions — to help customers build resilience to risks including those associated with climate change, supply chain and cyber security.

"As a truly customer-led organization, Zurich is increasingly becoming strategic risk management collaborators, offering risk transfer, risk mitigation and risk recovery products and services for our customers and distributors," said Paul Horgan, Head of U.S. National Accounts for Zurich North America. "We are excited to attend and sponsor RIMS again this year and look forward to discussions on building and strengthening resilience for businesses and our communities overall."

RIMS attendees also can connect with Zurich through subject matter experts who will present five program sessions on key topics facing businesses today.

938 Global Risks 2021: A Vision for the Future

Colleen Zitt, Chief Risk Officer, Zurich North America with Jeff Bray , SVP, Head of Global Risk Management, Prologis

Virtual Room 3

April 20, 1-2 p.m. ET

805 Future-Ready Workforce: Optimizing Talent for a Transformative Time

Laura Rock , Head of Human Resources, Zurich North America with Jane Sandler , VP, Global Risk Management, McKesson Corporation

Virtual Room 5

April 21, 1-2 p.m. ET

778 Parametric Insurance: Exploring the Possibilities, Examining the Realities

Jonathan Charak , Emerging Solutions Director, Zurich North America

On-Demand, Innovation Hub

824 How to Attack the Top Drivers of D&O Rates

Brian Zink , SVP, Head of Management Liability, Zurich North America

On Demand, Thought Leader Theater

792 What Risk Professionals Need to Know about the Credit and Political Risk Market Landscape

Lillian Labbat , Global Head, Credit & Political Risk, Zurich North America

On Demand, Innovation Hub



Zurich will keep the RIMS community up-to-date on its activities through its social media channels at LinkedIn: Zurich North America and Twitter: @ZurichNA.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With approximately 54,000 employees, Zurich provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

