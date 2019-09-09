Zurich, Nando's, Pentahotels, Allegis, Staples, Mondi all Feature in the September Issue of Business Chief Europe Magazine

NORWICH, England, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of Business Chief Europe edition, here.

This month's coverpiece features an exclusive interview with the Global Head of Customer Experience & Digital Strategy, Monika Schulze, who elaborates on how customers are truly at the heart of Zurich Insurance's digital strategy.

Business Chief also hears from the head of supply chain at Nando's, Deon Pillay, who declares that "digital transformation will herald a new era for Nando's." Additionally, Heiko Rieder of Pentahotels asserts: "In our industry, we must never forget that the guest experience is crucial." Read on to discover how the hospitality space is changing.

Solutions' Supply Chain Manager for Allegis EMEA, Amy Fitzwarine-Smith, shares how the talent solutions company maintains excellent relations with its customers and staff, and elsewhere Sophie Chapman catches up with Markus Gartner, CEO of Fibre Packaging at Mondi, on the company's latest sustainability work. Asahi Europe's Head of Procurement, Ian Brenton, discusses the brand's going 'glocal,' and Kevin Lewis, Supply Chain Director at Staples UK, discusses the office supplier's transformation into a logistics challenger.

This month's city focus is Latvia's capital, Riga, which, according to the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, "will be an internationally recognisable Northern European metropolis by 2030." Business Chief also takes a look at the top 10 most sustainable cities across Europe.

About Business Chief Europe

Business Chief Europe is an innovative digital publication offering business executives insight into the operations, innovations, financial strategies and other business practices of industry leaders throughout Europe. With a physical presence in many of the world's largest economies, Business Chief Europe is abreast of news and developments occurring around the clock.



Our digital platform includes an interactive website and magazine experience that will bring you inside the world of European business, including comprehensive insight and analysis about the sector.



As experts on the European economy, we strive to bring business leaders a breakdown of the most important news updates from one of the largest and most influential economies in the world.

