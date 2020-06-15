Zurich North America Insurance's new content series helps businesses transition back to the workplace in the wake of COVID-19

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies reopen offices and facilities after coronavirus closures, they face many new challenges as their employees return to the workplace. To help businesses manage these risks, Zurich North America Insurance today launched a new content series focused on transitioning back to the workplace.

On the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Hub, risk managers and other visitors can now find new podcasts, video presentations and articles that address many major concerns for businesses mapping out a strategy for transitioning back to the workplace, including tips on conducting a hazard analysis, cleaning strategies, addressing employee anxiety and improving cyber resilience. The hub offers the content in three formats so that visitors have options based on how they best like to receive information.

"Helping our customers understand and manage emerging and evolving risk is at the center of all that we do at Zurich," said Julie Bolton, Vice President, Casualty Risk Engineering. "Our risk engineers help Zurich customers identify and mitigate the risks they face on a normal day. The spread of COVID-19 is unprecedented in our life time and navigating the associated risks requires companies to take additional care to protect their employees and the public. As a company that cares about our customers and our communities, it means a lot to be able to supply specialized guidance more broadly through our resource hub."

As businesses begin to open facilities and return employees to office buildings, retail and service outlets, and manufacturing operations this new content is designed to help them navigate the challenges they face and plan their strategies for protecting their business, their employees and their communities.

The first wave features insights from Zurich's risk management team addressing the following topics:

Navigating a safe transition to the post-COVID-19 workplace – Dr. Nina McIlree , Vice President, Medical Management, Zurich North America

– Dr. , Vice President, Medical Management, Zurich North America Hazard analysis must be first step in returning to the workplace – Fred Myatt , Assistant Vice President – Casualty Technical Director, Zurich North America

– , Assistant Vice President – Casualty Technical Director, Zurich North America Face masks in the post-COVID-19 workplace: Who needs protection? – Julie Barbaro , Senior Risk Engineering Consultant with Zurich North America

– Senior Risk Engineering Consultant with Zurich North America Disinfecting offices and facilities during the COVID-19 crisis – Clayton Shoup , Technical Director, Large Casualty – Risk Engineering, Zurich North America

– , Technical Director, Large Casualty – Risk Engineering, Zurich North America Returning to the workplace: Now is the time to focus on cyber resilience – Gerry Kane , Vice President, Cyber Risk Engineering, Zurich North America

– , Vice President, Cyber Risk Engineering, Zurich North America Construction after COVID 19: What contractors need to know – Jon Tate , Vice President, Construction Risk Engineering, Zurich Services Corporation

Zurich will address additional topics over the coming weeks, including physical distancing practices in the work environment, reopening idle facilities and machinery, and how to balance costs and risks in supply chains.

Since early March, Zurich's Coronavirus Resource Hub has been a "go to" for businesses looking for information to help manage day-to-day operations as they shuttered work facilities to slow the spread of the virus. As the virus and business risks associated with it have evolved, the site's content has shifted to guide businesses as they begin to transition back to the workplace.

The video presentations and podcasts bring together key risk management specialists sharing their knowledge to help manage the evolution and impacts of COVID-19 and plan strategies for protecting their businesses, employees and the communities they serve.

The podcast series, Risk Insights: Coronavirus –What businesses need to know now, began in April and today adds six new episodes as part of the focus on transitioning back to the workplace. The series is available on podcast platforms including Apple, Google, Stitcher and Spotify, in addition to Zurich's Coronavirus Resource Hub at www.zurichna.com/covid19.

