Zurich North America names Alexander Wells U.S. Head of Middle Market

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has appointed Alexander Wells as U.S. Head of Middle Market for Zurich North America, effective May 11, 2020. Wells will report directly to Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio and be responsible for the strategic management and development of Zurich's Middle Market business.

"As the business environment in which we operate continues to evolve, so do the needs of our customers. It has never been more important to provide the underwriting and industry expertise and the right insurance products and services to help customers manage their risks," said Savio. "With more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, Alex has developed a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the mid-market environment and customers' needs, along with strong leadership, management and relationship development capabilities, which is why he's an ideal fit to help us make our mark in this important business segment."

Wells, who is new to Zurich, most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Underwriting Officer, for Commercial Insurance at Chubb. He previously held a variety of other leadership and management roles within the Chubb and ACE organizations.

