Zurich North America names Kelly Kinzer Head of Construction Casualty

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America, a market leader in insurance solutions for construction, has appointed Kelly Kinzer to the newly created role of Head of Construction Casualty. The announcement reflects a broader realignment of Zurich's Construction business into two segments, Property and Casualty, to simplify and enhance how it goes to market and serves project owners, developers, contractors and subcontractors.

Kinzer, who rejoined Zurich in 2019, will lead national Construction Casualty efforts, working closely with key brokers and agents to design, develop and deliver innovative and comprehensive third-party risk transfer solutions, much as she did in her prior role as Zurich's Head of Construction Property. Kinzer will continue to report to Head of Construction Karen Reutter.

"Over the past two decades, Kelly has established herself as a well-known and respected leader in the construction risk space," Reutter said. "In just the past two years at Zurich, Kelly has led high-impact efforts to build on the strength of our Construction Property portfolio. Her instincts, experience and outcomes make her the right leader to lay the foundation for this important new role as Head of Construction Casualty."

Kinzer has held diverse roles in construction risk management, including on the broker side. Prior to rejoining Zurich, she worked at Willis Towers Watson, culminating in her role as North America Head of Construction Broking. She previously worked at Marsh & McLennan, Allianz and, in her first role out of college, at Zurich for seven years.

Kinzer's successor as Head of Construction Property will be named later.

