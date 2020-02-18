Zuru Predicts 2020: The Rise Of The Sloth

Destined to follow in the hoof-prints of the global phenomenon, Pets Alive Boppi, 'The Booty Shakin' Llama', Fifi is like no ordinary sloth… full of energy and raring to go, her movements mimic one of the most iconic dances of the decade – The Floss! Still a massive dance trend, Fifi starts her moves off slowly, as a real sloth might, but speeds up until she's flossing like a boss to three catchy dance tracks! Fifi has cute blinking eyes and an impressive butt wiggle. Great for the whole family, parents and children alike will have endless fun learning how to Floss with Fifi!

During Toy Fair New York ZURU will also debut their Series 3 range of Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise, Wild Heart Surprise. Hatched from a bright, tiger print mystery egg with a unique reversible sequin heart that reveals a magical surprise when swiped, Rainbocorns Wild Surprise includes six new wild characters, each with 10 layers of surprise in every egg including wild-themed Boo-boocorns, nail decals, hair accessories and more. Kids can chase to collect the new Super-Rare and Super-Sparkly Slothcorn as part of the new range.

"Staying on trend is everything in our industry," said Renee Lee, Global Marketing Director, ZURU. "We believe Sloths will rule 2020. Fifi is a charmer and is sure to follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, while our Slothcorn super rare Rainbocorn adds flair and excitement to the popularity of the award-winning brand."

The launch of Fifi will be supported with a fun lively influencer campaign. Fifi costumes will be given to key influencers for a real, virtual challenge, 'can you floss like Fifi?' ZURU will also support the launch with a comprehensive publicity and marketing effort including a heavy presence on TV, YouTube and VOD from July 2020.

Designed for kids ages 3+, Fifi The Flossing Sloth will be on retail shelves in Fall 2020 for an SRP of $24.99. Rainbocorns Wild Heart Surprise will launch in July with an SRP of $24.99.

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like every day.

