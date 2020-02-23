ZURU's Rainbocorn Plush Named People's Choice At Toy Of The Year Gala

Since its debut, ZURU Rainbocorns, a line of adorable collectible plush 'born' in a mystery egg and featuring a rainbow of exciting elements, has generated excitement for its surprise factor, collectibility and soft plush play. ZURU Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise features ten layers of surprises, including quirky scented plush with a unique reversible sequin heart accessory, a hatching certificate, charm bracelet, Rainbocorn Poop compound and much more.

"What an incredible honor to have Rainbocorns win the fan-favorite People's Choice award," said Anna Mowbray, COO, ZURU. "It's humbling to know we have so many fans out there who voted for us and who love the quirky mash-up of everything fun that goes into our Rainbocorns. They are ones that have turned the brand into a worldwide phenomenon. We are so excited to unveil new brand extensions at Toy Fair New York and hope the fans love them just as much."

Like its predecessor, Rainbocorns Ultimate Sequin Surprise Series 2 continually sold out at retail. Consumers love the 'unboxing' nature, the on-trend characters, innovative and interchangeable reversible sequins surprise heart, unique Rainbocorn Poop, accessories, and all new baby Boo-Boocorns. ZURU has also launched a Rainbocorn licensing program with a variety of apparel, stationery, accessories and more, set to launch in Spring 2020.

Often referred to as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the Toy of The Year Awards (TOTY) event kicked off Toy Fair Week. More than 600 toys and games were submitted for TOTY consideration last fall by companies of all sizes; category finalists, announced in November, were selected by play experts, retailers, academics, and journalists who sit on the TOTY judging committee. Category winners were selected based on votes from toy retailers, media, Toy Association members, and consumers.

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like every day. For more info, visit www.zuru.com , and follow on Facebook @ZURUToy s, Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

