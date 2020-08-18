ZUUM Transportation Raises $12.58 Million in Seed Funding to Launch First Logistics Super Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZUUM automates freight for shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers on one universal platform.

"We are humbled and inspired by the investors who share our vision and believe in our mission, including Estes Express Lines, BNSF Logistics, Plug and Play Ventures, Logifruit of Spain, Estes Forwarding, SAIC Ventures, and Holman Growth Ventures," states Mustafa Azizi, CEO of ZUUM Transportation, Inc.

ZUUM Transportation

Since its founding in 2016, ZUUM has grown to deliver thousands of loads per month for more than 235 shippers, including several Fortune 500 companies. Freight is booked on an integrated logistics platform, matching shippers with pre-vetted carriers. Automated bidding, dispatch, track & trace, workflow automation, digital document management, accounting, and predictive reports & analytics help maximize productivity. ZUUM offers the most comprehensive solution in the market to date and the first digital broker-in-the-box software.

"We invested into ZUUM because of the agile, comprehensive technology suite they have developed. We anticipate strong demand from shippers, brokers, and carriers worldwide. ZUUM leadership has deep industry knowledge and a true partnership mindset. We look forward to expanding our cooperation," says Pat Martin, VP Corporate Sales & Strategic Planning, Estes Express Lines (largest, privately-owned freight shipping company in North America).

AUTOMATE FREIGHT

In 2016, CEO and Founder, Mustafa Azizi, and COO and Co-Founder, Matt Tabatabai, identified an urgent need for more efficiency in the $800 billion trucking industry. Fragmented processes, legacy software, unsustainable revenue models, and a lack of transparency are reducing profit and performance for all participants in the freight industry. For over 20,000 freight brokers in the US, the digital broker-in-the-box solution solves scalability issues. By allowing brokers of any size to digitize and automate, ZUUM increases broker productivity by more than 40%.

FIRST LOGISTICS SUPER PLATFORM

Today, ZUUM delivers efficiency by automating freight nationwide. Digital freight marketplace, shipper TMS, broker software, carrier TMS, and driver app are all connected on one Logistics Super Platform. Shippers access instant freight quotes and gain real-time load visibility. Brokers accelerate load coverage and automate client notifications. Carriers receive transparent commissions, profitable loads, and route optimization. ZUUM delivers shipments reliably at a lower cost for shippers and at a higher profit for carriers, while reducing carbon emissions.

"We reduce transportation cost and improve service levels for shippers. Our software minimizes load failures and increases customer satisfaction for brokers. We reduce empty miles and maximize profitability for carriers. After just four years of operations, shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers from all over the nation are counting on ZUUM. We are proud to automate their freight today, and will continue to build technology that solves the most critical challenges in logistics," says Matt Tabatabai, COO of ZUUM Transportation, Inc.

About ZUUM Transportation

ZUUM Transportation, Inc. is a rapidly growing tech startup transforming the $1.2 trillion logistics industry. Their vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally on one efficient, automated, and easy-to-use super platform. ZUUM combines a digital freight marketplace with a shipper TMS, broker software, carrier TMS, and driver app.

ZUUM – AUTOMATE YOUR FREIGHT ™

For more information, please visit zuumapp.com

Contact Information:

Jean-Claude Eenshuistra

Phone: 3109636822

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

zuum-transportation.png

ZUUM Transportation

Related Links

Zuum Transportation LinkedIn

Zuum Transportation Twitter

SOURCE ZUUM Transportation

Related Links

https://zuumapp.com/

