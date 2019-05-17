ZVTK - Zevotek Confirms SaaS Product Presentation for $85 Billion B2B Market Scheduled Next Week

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevotek, Inc. (USOTC: ZVTK) ("ZVTK") today confirmed an online presentation scheduled on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 to present the details of a new innovation targeting the $85 billion SaaS market. Over a year ago, ZVTK entered into a strategic relationship with a start-up software firm developing a key software as a service (SaaS) solution designed to revolutionize the B2B marketplace. Over the course of the 2018 calendar year, that strategic relationship evolved to include ZVTK taking a major equity stake in the SaaS start-up. Now ZVTK is preparing to bring the SaaS solution to market. Gardner predicts the SaaS market in 2019 will reach $85 billion and grow to over $113 billion by 2021. Management may publish the online presentation one day early if all work can be completed in time in order to capture a larger audience prior to Memorial Day weekend.

About the Company

Zevotek, Inc., seeks investment opportunities in startups to provide funding, in addition to strategic business development assistance to include supplier & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development. Zavotek will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors.

