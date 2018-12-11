ZY4 Announces an MOU With The University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Railton Frith, chairman of ZY4 Systems Inc., is pleased to announce a memorandum of understanding with the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom to explore the use of quantum safe technologies with ZY4's new class of quantum safe encryption protocols and devices. "Reliable quantum computers may be just a few years away. The delivery of ZY4's quantum-invulnerable encryption in the near future provides an urgently needed practical solution to the threat posed by quantum computers, essential for securing everyone's information and global communications."

The University of Cambridge is one of the world's leaders in technological innovation who promote links between academia and industry. Prof. Crispin H. W. Barnes from the Cavendish Laboratory said, "We are very excited by this opportunity to exchange designs and ideas related to ZY4's proprietary technologies. Our ability to explore, demonstrate and validate the quantum safe technologies conceived by ZY4 in a pilot program will enable a significant future step in the optimal deployment of completely secure communications within the UK and later further afield."

About ZY4 Systems Inc.

ZY4 is a fast, reliable form of end-to-end encryption with authentication that works over any distance on any data network. ZY4 encryption keys operate in a unique space of computational complexity with irreversible computational problems, requiring either or both infinite memory or time for quantum computers (or conventional computers) to solve. To learn more, visit zy4.com or follow us on Twitter @quantumsafe.

