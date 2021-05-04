Zymergen Hires Former Apple Executive and Ford Motor Leader as Chief Manufacturing Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofacturing leader Zymergen today announced Aindrea Campbell is joining the company as Chief Manufacturing Officer, developing and leading Zymergen's global manufacturing and supply chain activities.

"Aindrea has a proven track record of running multi-billion dollar product lines, and her experience across manufacturing, procurement and supply chain will be instrumental in scaling our production capabilities," said Josh Hoffman, Zymergen CEO.

Campbell brings over two decades of experience leading manufacturing at Fortune 100 brands and building teams to deliver high-quality engineering and manufacturing enterprises. She most recently served as senior director of iPad Operations at Apple where she led the manufacturing of a multi-billion dollar consumer electronics product line. Prior to Apple, she was the manager of body construction engineering at Ford Motor Company leading innovation and development of new joining and assembly technologies for light-weight and novel materials applications. Previous roles at Ford spanned a broad range of disciplines, including quality, product development and advanced engineering. She earned a Ph.D. and M.S. in materials science and engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Zymergen is revolutionizing materials science and product manufacturing," said Campbell. "This is an incredible opportunity to lead the company through a critical stage of growth - expanding manufacturing operations and delivering additional game-changing products even faster."

Zymergen designs, develops and delivers high-performance products more sustainably and for a fraction of the cost and time that it typically takes using legacy techniques. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation fuels Zymergen's high-throughput biofacturing platform, enabling the company to discover, design and commercialize never-before-seen materials at unprecedented speed.

