Zymo Research Collaborates with Companies to Support COVID-19 Testing

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of Zymo Research products, two California-based companies, Fulgent Genetics located in Temple City and Curative Inc. based in Menlo Park, have received Emergency Use Authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration for their rRT-PCR tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in specimens collected from individuals. All three of these companies are using their resources to help COVID-19 testing efforts by providing accessible solutions to laboratories that want to be involved in testing.

Zymo Research continues to collaborate with a variety of companies around the world to support COVID-19 testing efforts. Their contributions include sample collection, high-throughput automated solutions for viral RNA purification, and their own FDA EUA authorized workflow for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

The Fulgent 'COVID-19 by RT-PCR test' is intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19 infection. This test is also for use with nasal swab specimens that are self-collected at home or in a healthcare setting by individuals using an authorized home-collection kit when determined to be appropriate by a healthcare provider. The Fulgent 'COVID-19 by RT-PCR test' utilizes Zymo Research's Quick-DNA/RNA™ Viral Kit for sample processing. These kits provide rapid isolation of high-quality viral RNA from a wide range of biological sources. "What Fulgent and many other companies have accomplished in such a short time is truly a testament to the importance of working together during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Harry Gao, Fulgent Genetics Chief Scientific Officer and Lab Director.

The Curative-Korva SARS-Cov-2 Assay is also a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 in oropharyngeal (throat) swab, nasopharyngeal swab, nasal swab, and oral fluid specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. "Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced many challenges, the biggest of which was enabling broad access to testing in the face of an overburdened supply chain," said Fred Turner, CEO and Founder of Curative Inc. He continued, "A critical part of Curative's success developing and scaling our easy-to-use oral fluid COVID-19 test for widespread use across the country has been our ability to identify alternative resources like Zymo Research's reagents. We're so pleased to have a strong partner in Zymo as we continue to deliver testing resources to communities across the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Delaware, Texas, and more."

Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and President of Zymo Research noted, "Zymo Research is happy to support Fulgent's and Curative's diagnostic efforts with our sample collection and viral RNA extraction kits. It is inspiring to see companies working together at such a critical time."

