Zymo Research Corp. Partners with the UCI Microbiome Initiative

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced its support of seven new pilot projects at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) where it will be one of the sponsors of the 2019 UCI Microbiome Initiative. According to its website, the Initiative began on the premise that current microbiome research was not well coordinated among scientific disciplines. The goal is to create cross-discipline collaborations to discover universal principles about microbiomes across all systems. UCI researchers are bridging this gap by opening new possibilities for improving the health of the Earth and its inhabitants. Zymo Research will be sponsoring projects that will investigate the role of microbiomes for human health and natural ecosystems.

Zymo Research will be funding a UCI Microbiome Initiative Project led by UCI student Desiree Chase, shown above. Photo Credit: Patricia DeVoe / UCI.

The first funded project was awarded to Ph.D. student Desiree Chase and her advisor Dr. Jessica Borelli, associate professor of psychological science, who will be studying the "Connections Between Psychological Stress, Social-Bonds and Gut Microbial Composition in the Parent-Child Dyad." The study will focus on the gut-brain connection and how psycho-biologists conceptualize this system. The research will explore whether these connections are present and how the parent-child bond may alter the nature of the stress-microbiome connections. The research will further look at the commonalities and differences in the microbiome within families.

Zymo Research will be providing its microbiomic line of products (ZymoBIOMICS®) for all seven pilot projects. ZymoBIOMICS® is a complete microbiomics workflow solution, from sample collection/preservation to unbiased NGS-ready libraries. Besides providing kits, Zymo Research will handle the complete process from raw samples to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) data generation for the Desiree Chase project. Additionally, Zymo Research is offering ten free samples of their ZymoBIOMICS® DNA or RNA Purification Kits and Microbial Standards as well as a discount for future runs to any 2018 Microbiome Initiative Pilot Project awardees.

"We are committed to supporting efforts like the UCI Microbiome Initiative to further microbiome research," said Dr. Marc Van Eden, Vice President of Business Development at Zymo Research. "This program will assist researchers who are doing incredibly important work in this area. We are honored to work with such a prestigious institution like UCI which is at the forefront of leading-edge science."

"The UCI Microbiome Initiative seeks to facilitate new microbiome research on campus. This year we are supporting seven new pilot projects that are investigating the role of microbiomes for human health and natural ecosystems. We are very excited to partner with Zymo Research who will be helping to support these projects," explained Dr. Jennifer B. H. Martiny, Chancellor Fellow in ecology & evolutionary biology at UCI.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research Corp. is privately owned and has been serving the scientific community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is their motto, which is reflected in every Zymo Research product from their epigenetics to their DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with its novel solutions for microbiomic measurements. Zymo Research is the first company to develop microbiomics solutions, from collection to conclusion, based on new rigorous standards for microbiomic measurements. They have been leading the initiative to improve reproducibility and accuracy in this field by developing the first commercially available microbiome (mock microbial community) standards. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the University of California, Irvine

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It is located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

