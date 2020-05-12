Zymo Research Obtains Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for Their Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit (R3011) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The kit is a qualitative test for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens taken from patients who are suspected, by their healthcare provider, of having COVID-19. This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time when approved laboratories need an accessible workflow to perform COVID-19 testing.

The EUA covers Zymo Research's SARS-CoV-2 testing workflow, from specimen collection to purification, and virus detection. Specimen collection using Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield™ allows biological samples to be transported and stored in a medium that preserves the genetic integrity of the sample. The Quick-DNA/RNA™ Viral MagBead Kit is designed for high-throughput purification of viral DNA and features a buffer system that facilitates complete viral particle lysis. The Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit is a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens. High-complexity labs can use this inclusive workflow with manual or automated solutions.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis and Zymo Research is committed to using its resources and technology to help stop the global spread of this coronavirus. This new FDA Emergency Use Authorization for our kit will help many laboratories meet increased demands for COVID-19 testing," said Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and President of Zymo Research.

"Accessible testing is a critical step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes having an easily accessible workflow," said Dr. Paolo Piatti, Senior Scientist at Zymo Research. "Having a simple and easy-to-use workflow means labs can start processing samples quickly to help meet the demands for COVID-19 testing. Zymo Research is ready to support these labs in their efforts and together we can make a difference in the fight against this devastating virus."

About the Emergency Use Authorization

The Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, and not for any other viruses or pathogens. This test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for the detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

For more information about Zymo Research's SARS-CoV-2 testing workflow, please visit their website or contact them via email at [email protected].

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is their motto, which is reflected in every product they produce, from their epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trademarks:

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The Zymo Research Corp. trademark, with its design elements including the stylized three-shaded ovals (budding yeast), and the words "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple", DNA/RNA Shield, and Quick-DNA/RNA are trademarks of Zymo Research Corp.

