Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivates Monkeypox for the Collection and Transportation of Samples

The DNA/RNA Shield™ product line includes sample collection, preservation, and transportation devices for specimens used in research and infectious disease testing workflows. DNA/RNA Shield™ has enabled researchers to conduct infectious disease research and testing over the past decade, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zymo Research offers several devices that can be filled with DNA/RNA Shield™, including the popular SafeCollect™ Swab Collection Kit. The SafeCollect™ Swab Collection Kits contain a collection swab and a patented tube that features a safety seal to prevent accidental spillage, contact, and/or ingestion of the sample stabilization medium, making it ideal for at-home sample collection.

Learn more about Zymo Research's DNA/RNA Shield SafeCollect™ Sample Collection Kits here.

View the data sheet.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of its products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

