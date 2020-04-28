Zynex Announces 2020 First Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter Financial Results Summary:

For the first quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $15.2 million, a 66% increase over the first quarter of 2019. Gross margins were 78% in the first quarter of 2020 and net income was $2.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company generated $0.6 million of cash from operations during the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of $19.9 million compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2019. Cash on hand was $14.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

President and CEO Commentary:

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am excited to announce our fifteenth consecutive quarter of positive net income. In the first quarter, we posted revenue of $15.2 million, which is the highest quarterly revenue in the history of the Company and net income of $2.9 million. Orders grew 126% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

We were able to generate $0.6 million in cash from operations despite increasing our inventory by over $1.0 million. We are focused on ensuring our patients get pain relief from our device quickly and therefore we increased our inventory levels to protect against any supply chain slow-downs due to COVID-19. Our employees have demonstrated remarkable dedication and have been rock solid during this crisis making sure we continue to operate effectively. We can't thank them enough.

In the first quarter, we continued to focus on the execution of our growth strategy and the related growth of our sales force by adding 32 sales reps in March and 48 in April. We expect the addition of new sales reps to have an impact on order and revenue growth later this year and going forward. In addition, we continue to invest in our infrastructure to support the increase in order volume.

We continue to advocate for pain patients, and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as the first line of defense in treating chronic and acute pain without side effects. We are dedicated to promoting our technology in an effort to remove patient addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

Second Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance:

The estimated range for second quarter revenue is between $17.5 and $18.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $3.2 and $3.7 million as we continue to invest in growing our sales force. The revenue estimate is approximately 70% to 75% above 2019 second quarter revenue of $10.3 million. We continue to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only on the availability of physicians to prescribe our products but also on navigating employee and supply chain issues. Our order volumes have stabilized and remained steady during the last 3 weeks of March and through April.

Full year 2020 estimates are unchanged. Revenue is estimated between $78.0 and $83.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $15.0 and $18.0 million. The full year revenue estimate is approximately 72% to 83% above 2019 revenue of $45.5 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. MT – 4:15 p.m. ET

To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense and stock compensation). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)











March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019







ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 14,585

$ 14,040 Accounts receivable

6,549

5,833 Inventory, net

3,429

2,378 Prepaid expenses and other

1,135

315 Total current assets

25,698

22,566









Property and equipment, net

1,116

858 Operating lease asset

4,980

3,831 Finance lease asset

168

180 Deposits

275

329 Long term deferred income taxes

985

513 Total assets

$ 33,222

$ 28,277









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,292

2,141 Lease liability - operating leases

1,678

1,211 Lease liability - finance leases

53

45 Income taxes payable

39

52 Accrued payroll and related taxes

1,772

1,748 Total current liabilities

5,834

5,197 Long-term liabilities:







Lease liability - operating leases

3,954

3,282 Lease liability - finance leases

126

145 Total liabilities

9,914

8,624









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

34

34 Additional paid-in capital

9,916

9,198 Treasury stock

(3,846)

(3,846) Retained earnings

17,293

14,356 Total Zynex, Inc. stockholders' equity

23,397

19,742 Non-controlling interest

(89)

(89) Total stockholders' equity

23,308

19,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 33,222

$ 28,277

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2020

2019

NET REVENUE









Devices

$ 3,444

$ 1,975

Supplies

11,784

7,221

Total net revenue

15,228

9,196













COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES









Costs of revenue - devices and supplies

3,401

1,784

Sales and marketing

5,209

2,473

General and administrative

4,160

2,683

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

12,770

6,940













Income from operations

2,458

2,256













Other income/(expense)









Deferred insurance reimbursement

-

880

Interest expense

(4)

-

Other income/(expense), net

(4)

880













Income from operations before income taxes

2,454

3,136

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(483)

786

Net Income

$ 2,937

$ 2,350













Net income per share:









Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.07













Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.07

























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

32,913

32,233

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

34,204

33,721



ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income $ 2,937

$ 2,350 Depreciation and Amortization 68

66 Stock-based compensation expense 497

139 Interest expense and other (benefit), net 4

(880) Income tax expense (benefit) (483)

786 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,023

$ 2,461 % of Net Revenue 20%

27%









* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.

