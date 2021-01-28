Zynex Appoints Anna Lucsok as Chief Operating Officer of Zynex Medical

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics today announced that it has promoted Anna Lucsok to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Zynex Medical, its pain management division. Joseph Papandrea previously held the position of COO.

Thomas Sandgaard, founder and CEO said: "I would personally like to thank Joseph for his leadership and contributions. We wish him nothing but the best in the future. I would also like to congratulate Anna on a well-deserved promotion to COO of Zynex Medical. Anna has been instrumental in transforming our reimbursement and sales operations, which are the backbone of the Company, along with our expansions to elevate our patient's experience."

Anna Lucsok previously served as Vice President of Reimbursement and Sales Operations with Zynex Medical. In this position she was responsible for leading and expanding Zynex's order, reimbursement, patient experience, and inside sales support operations. During her tenure each of these teams have consistently achieved quarterly targets, while also expanding in size. Ms. Lucsok brings more than nine years of healthcare operations experience as well as critical knowledge of revenue cycle management and medical care collections. Ms. Lucsok has been involved in various operations positions as well as management positions with Zynex since her start in 2018, including serving as Billing Manager. She's previously held key positions with companies such as University of Colorado Hospital, the US Air Force based in Germany and Japan, and Schryver Medical. Ms. Lucsok holds certification in medical billing as well as completed her degree in Healthcare Administration and Management from Colorado State University.

Ms. Lucsok added, "I'm honored to take on this new role with the Company and I too, want to thank Joseph for his contributions in setting the stage for our plans as we continue to scale seamlessly in 2021 and beyond. I'm excited about the opportunities in front of us as our internal and sales teams continue to drive our growth and success, while focusing on providing exceptional patient care."

About Zynex

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the Company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex has also developed a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: Zynex.com.

