Zynx Health Introduces ZynxPeds Order Sets and Care Plans Developed in Partnership with Akron Children's Hospital

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynx Health™, a market leader in providing evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions since 1996, today announced the launch of ZynxPeds, a suite of pediatric-specific and pediatric-appropriate order set and care plan content developed to address the unique care requirements of pediatric patients. ZynxPeds was developed in partnership with the acclaimed Akron Children's Hospital, one of the country's top-ranked children's hospitals.

ZynxPeds includes content to ensure hospitals have the information they need to confidently deliver standardized quality care and better outcomes for their pediatric patients. ZynxPeds includes pediatric-specific order set content for the most common pediatric conditions, as well as pediatric-specific plans of care. Clinicians from Akron Children's initially developed the order sets and have thoroughly reviewed and vetted all the pediatric-specific content within ZynxPeds.

"As a longtime leader in providing evidence-based clinical solutions, Zynx understands the value of content that is customized to address the nuances of each unique specialty," said Ruben Nazario, a physician and content developer at Zynx Health. "We also know that pediatric care requires different expertise than adult medicine, which is why we opted to partner with Akron Children's, one of the nation's leading pediatric institutions. By making essential pediatric-appropriate order sets and care plans more widely available to non-specialty hospitals, providers can more confidently address the needs of their youngest patients."

In the Institute of Medicine report, "Emergency Care for Children: Growing Pains," researchers note that many non-pediatric physicians feel stress and anxiety when caring for children because of insufficient training in pediatrics. Indeed, an initiative by the quality improvement program ImPACTS (Improving Pediatric Acute Care Simulation) found that only 13.6 percent of community EDs were compliant with guidelines for treatment of pediatric septic shock, compared to 93.3 percent of pediatric EDs. In addition, community EDs showed deficiencies in delivering lifesaving fluids and blood pressure medications, were less likely to correctly dose medications to kids, and were less likely to comply with American Heart Association guidelines in pediatric cardiac arrest.

ZynxPeds is designed to supplement the knowledge of clinicians who may lack expertise in the treatment of pediatric patients. ZynxPeds' pediatric-specific guidance empowers physicians to deliver safe and effective care that is customized to address the specific needs of pediatric patients.

"Community hospitals can struggle to have the appropriate resources to remain compliant with evidence-based, pediatric guidelines and to follow best practices for optimal patient outcomes. ZynxPeds can help fill that gap for common pediatric conditions," said Pam Baker, MSN, MBA, RN, PCNS-BC, Chief Nursing Information Officer at Akron Children's Hospital.

About Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children's Hospital is ranked among the best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, but it's our compassionate approach to treatment that makes us truly exceptional. To ensure families have convenient access to care, we have two hospital campuses in northeast Ohio and 60+ primary, specialty and urgent care locations. We collaborate with many community partners to bring our neonatal and pediatric expertise to patients in their healthcare facilities. Through our Children's Home Care and School Health programs, our nurses treat kids where they live and learn. With more than 1 million patient visits in 2017, we've been leading the way to healthier futures for children through quality patient care, education, advocacy, community service and medical discovery since 1890. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

About Zynx Health

Zynx Health, part of the Hearst Health network, provides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that guide care decisions and reduce complexity across the entire patient journey in a way that leads to healthier lives for all. Zynx is a pioneer and market leader in evidence- and experience-based clinical solutions that help health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance. With Zynx Health, healthcare organizations exceed industry demands for delivering high-quality care at lower costs under value-based reimbursement models. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 855.367.ZYNX.

About Hearst Health

The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK, Hearst Health Ventures and the Hearst Health Innovation Lab (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 70 million home health visits, and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions.

