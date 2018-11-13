Zype Announces Server-Side Ad Insertion as Part of its Complete Solution for Managing, Distributing and Monetizing Sports Video

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SVG Summit – Zype ( www.zype.com ), the leader in video content management and distribution infrastructure, today announced at the Sports Video Group Summit in New York City support for Zype Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), a solution geared toward sports broadcasters and sports video organizations to help maximize ad fills and revenue during live, linear and on-demand broadcasts. The Zype SSAI solution provides a robust alternative to client-side only ad monetization approaches that are susceptible to ad blockers and other ad fulfillment challenges. With Zype SSAI, advertisements are stitched directly in video streams for a continuous, uninterrupted viewing experience and optimal ad delivery. Zype made the announcement at the Sports Video Group Summit in New York City.

"Zype offers a complete platform for sports video companies to better distribute, manage and monetize content through a single, connected workflow," said Ed Laczynski, CEO and co-founder at Zype. "With Zype SSAI customers can broadcast live and on-demand sporting events and shows to viewers and build more revenue through advertising. By stitching ads in-stream versus relying on client side requests, we help customers sidestep ad blockers and other delivery issues, and therefore maximize ad fills and revenues."

The Zype SSAI solution includes built-in integration with major ad servers like Google DFP as well as ad SSPs like SpotX, Rubicon, YuMe, and more. Zype SSAI also supports a full range of ad macros to optimize ad fills. This capability puts Zype customers at an advantage by allowing them to maximize critical income streams through advertising.

Zype has a growing number of customers in the sports video space, including Texan Live, ESTV, FabFitFun, Warfare Sports, Stone Road Media, Altitude Sports, Pursuit Channel, Varsity Sports Now, and Havoc TV. With strengths like multi-platform video streaming, Zype helps organizations engage fans and increase viewership. Zype provides a simple and intuitive content management dashboard for seamless subscription management, allowing customers to connect with sports fans on the go. To learn more about delivering powerful live and on-demand sports coverage with Zype, please visit: https://www.zype.com/sports/ .

The 2018 Sports Video Group (SVG) Summit is taking place December 10 – 11 at the NY Hilton Midtown. Zype's Senior Vice President of Product, Chris Smith, will present in a panel discussion on Monday, December 10, from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. The title of the session is, "OTT and Direct-to-Consumer: Highlights from a Breakout Year," and is located in Nassau Suite on the Second Floor.

For more information about this session, please visit: http://www.thesvgsummit.com/svg-digital/ .

About Zype

Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing direct-to-consumer video streaming services across the web, mobile, connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com.

