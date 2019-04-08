Zype to Share Video Strategies for Product Managers and Engineers, Demonstrate Latest Video Distribution Technologies at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show #NABshow Booth #SU11312 -- Zype ( www.zype.com ), the leader in video content management and distribution infrastructure, today announces it will share new technology and strategies for improving how teams distribute and monetize video content at the 2019 NAB Show. NAB Show , where content comes to life, runs from April 6 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Zype's booth (SU11312) is located in the Connected Media pavilion, an area focused on multi-screen delivery, engagement and discovery.

Learn More About Zype Playout at NAB

Zype's latest innovation, Zype Playout was introduced on April 3rd and enables video product teams to quickly build and launch broadcast-quality linear live IP-based streams using their existing video libraries.

Zype Playout offers easy-to-use workflows for transforming playlists of videos into IP-delivered linear live streams, including slate and ad timing management, as well as scheduling, packaging, and broadcasting linear channels for distribution. Visit booth SU11312 in the South Hall at the Connected Media pavilion for a presentation of Zype Playout at the following dates and times:

Monday April 8 , at 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.

, at & Tuesday April 9 , at 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

, at & Wednesday April 10 , at 11 a.m.

Zype Playout was officially nominated for the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, which will be announced April 10. To learn more about Zype Playout, please visit: https://www.zype.com/blog/zype-playout/ .

Building Brilliant Video Products

Zype also is debuting its new ebook, "Building Brilliant Video Products," at NAB Show. The book outlines a strategy for VidOps teams to build, launch, and operate awesome video products and services at scale. Please visit Zype's booth to learn more.

Join Zype's OTT video experts at the following presentations at NAB Show:

Title: Live Wowza Studio Session

Presented by Chris Smith, Senior Vice President of Product at Zype

Date/Time: Monday, April 8 at 2 p.m. (PDT)

Location: Wowza booth in the South Upper Hall (#SU7114)

Title: Building Scalable Video Analytics with BigQuery

Presented by Chris Smith, Senior Vice President of Product at Zype, and Steven Tripsas, Solution Architect at Zype

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 10 from 2 - 2:20 p.m. (PDT)

Location: Google Booth #SU217

Title: CBR vs VBR? Solving live stream challenges from encoder to distribution channels

Presented by: Steven Tripsas, Solution Architect at Zype

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. (PDT)

Location: Connected Media IP Presentation Theater

Meet with Zype

Zype will be exhibiting at booth SU11312, please stop by during exhibit hours for a demo of Zype's capabilities or to learn more about how Zype can help you solve your video distribution and streaming challenges. In order to schedule a meeting ahead of time, please register at https://zype.com/nabshow .

About Zype

Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing direct-to-consumer video streaming services across the web, mobile, connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com.

