Zype, Video Content Management and Distribution Leader, Wins OTT Exec Company of the Year

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype (www.zype.com), the leader in video content management and distribution infrastructure, today announced it was recognized as Company of the Year by OTT Exec Magazine, presented at the OTT Exec Summit, hosted by Over-the-Top Video Executive and Trender Research.

Zype has made significant strides in the industry over the last year, innovating to provide the most powerful and connected end-to-end SaaS platform for video content management and distribution.

"We had a huge interest in this year's OTT Accolades program with many excellent nominees. I congratulate Zype on its win as Company of the Year," said Brian Mahony, president of OTT Executive Summit and Magazine. "Zype provides a 'one stop shop' for new OTT services. It is an excellent choice for a complete platform that includes content management, distribution, monetization and intelligence."

Zype offers a full-stack video content management and distribution service that includes developer-friendly APIs, the most integrations into the OTT ecosystem, and business-friendly dashboards and workflows. The Zype service makes technically challenging tasks like managing multiple MRSS feeds, complex encoding, metadata, video player, social media push, linear playout and audience data management easy for video operations teams so they can focus on building innovative video-focused products and experiences.

"We are honored to receive this industry recognition and validation of our efforts to provide innovative solutions for the increasing complexities associated with video content management," said Ed Laczynski, CEO at Zype. "Zype's growth in the last year powered by innovative customers serviced by our awesome team, and our mission to connect the OTT ecosystem helped us win this award from the OTT Exec community."

The OTT Executive Summit, which took place May 29 in New York, brings together the top minds in video content, distribution, and technology to discuss how OTT is enabling new business models for both traditional Pay TV providers and new innovators, and the challenges to making that vision possible. OTT Accolade winners were announced at the event. For more info about the award, please visit: https://ottexec.com/otta/.

About Zype

Zype empowers video operations teams to build amazing direct-to-consumer video streaming services across the web, mobile, connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most powerful and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with leading-edge monetization options, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, NY. Zype is a privately held company with over 180 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.zype.com.

