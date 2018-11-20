ZYPPAH® Signs Shaquille O'Neal as its Global Brand Ambassador

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZYPPAH, a company dedicated to improving the sleep health of everyone in the bedroom, today announced that NBA Legend and TV Personality, Shaquille O'Neal will serve as their new global ambassador.

ZYPPAH offers the only snoring solution with a patented tongue band, and a network of respected Sleep Certified® doctors to help people who snore or suffer from obstructive sleep apnea to sleep better and live healthier lives.

"While often overlooked or thought of as funny, snoring is a serious problem that affects approximately 90 million Americans. Chronic snoring can lead to a variety of ailments from high blood pressure to diabetes," said Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, CEO and Founder of ZYPPAH®. "We partnered with Shaquille O'Neal to help elevate the awareness of this very common issue and lead consumers to a life-improving solution."

Having been diagnosed with sleep apnea in 2011 by Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep Medicine, O'Neal knows firsthand the affects that snoring and sleep apnea can have on one's quality of life and relationships.

"Before being diagnosed, I didn't realize I had sleep apnea or how serious its effects could be," said O'Neal. "Not only did it scare me, but my snoring was causing those around me to suffer. I met with Dr. Greenburg multiple times to find a solution and he introduced me to my ZYPPAH snoring device. It works for me and now I want to help others."

ZYPPAH offers 6 unique styles/colors of snoring devices which are available on their website www.ZYPPAH.com for less than $100. Through their network of Sleep Certified® dentists and physicians at www.SleepCertified.com, fully customizable sleep apnea solutions that work with or without a CPAP machine are available.

Sufferers of sleep apnea can visit a Sleep Certified® doctor to determine if the cost for a ZYPPAH professional appliance is covered by their health insurance provider.

In the coming months, ZYPPAH will rollout a national public awareness campaign across TV, print and digital featuring O'Neal and Dr. Greenburg.

About ZYPPAH:

ZYPPAH, Inc. is an A+ rated BBB accredited company, with thousands of five-star customer reviews for ZYPPAH anti-snoring solutions. ZYPPAH® is the parent company of Sleep Certified® dentist and physician referral and training portal. All of ZYPPAH products are safe and effective, manufactured in the USA, BPA free, and cleared by the FDA. Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, Founder and CEO, and inventor of the ZYPPAH devices, which are the only ones that uses a patented stabilizing band for the tongue, which is the root cause for snoring. Other solutions for snoring do not specifically address the tongue, and therefore may not work as well or at all. Clinical testing performed by an independent party on ZYPPAH devices, show that the tongue band is a clear differentiator over other snoring mouthpieces that do not offer this component.

About Shaquille O'Neal:

Shaquille O'Neal is a four-time NBA Champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP. The retired, 15- time NBA All-Star was named as both one of the highest ranked athletes in the NBA and most influential in sports. With a PhD in Leadership and Education, this iconic marketing and social media marvel is ranked among the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company Magazine. As a celebrity, athlete, business professional and comedian, O'Neal has an enormous and devoted fan base across a variety of demographics. Visit Shaq.com; follow @Shaq on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dr. Jonathan Greenburg:

Dr. Greenburg, a licensed dentist for over 30 years, began treating patients exclusively for snoring and sleep apnea ten years ago. He invented ZYPPAH hybrid oral appliances after 8 years of research and development. He has a bioengineering degree from Syracuse and his doctorate from NYU. He theorized that oral appliances on the market had failed to correctly stabilize the tongue and were sporadically effective. His invention specifically addresses the tongue, the primary cause for snoring and sleep apnea. Dr. Greenburg also is the owner of five Southern California snoring and sleep apnea treatment centers, SnoreExperts®, is married, and has two children.

