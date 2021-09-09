ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover Invited Panel Member at Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit 2021

Annual Inflammasome Summit unites world renowned experts in inflammasome-targeted drug development and academia to share information and address knowledge gaps in this rapidly evolving field

ZyVersa is well positioned in the emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor (IC 100), which has potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases