ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Attend the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2020

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will attend the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 13-16, 2020, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is Wall Street's premier investor conference focused exclusively on companies defining the healthcare industry. It is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our clinical pipeline includes a phase 2a-ready asset, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit ZyVersa.com.

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://ZyVersa.com

