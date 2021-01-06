ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2021, January 11th - 14th
ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, with potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases
IC 100 uniquely targets ASC to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, blocking both initiation of the inflammatory cascade and perpetuation of tissue-damaging inflammation
ZyVersa's pipeline includes VAR 200, a phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of orphan renal disease, FSGS
WESTON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on January 11- 14, 2021. To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference's BIO One-on-One Partnering System Click Here.
The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is Wall Street's premier investor conference focused exclusively on companies defining the healthcare industry. It is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, which has potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
