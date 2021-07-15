ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners' Virtual Private Company Summer Symposium July 21-23, 2021

ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome ASC inhibitor, IC 100, with potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases

ZyVersa's novel renal compound, VAR 200, is a phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of orphan renal disease, FSGS, with potential to treat numerous other renal conditions