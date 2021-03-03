ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Being Held Virtually March 9-10, 2021

ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, which has potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases

IC 100 uniquely targets ASC to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, and thereby acts independently of the triggers and sensors that cause inflammatory diseases

ZyVersa's pipeline includes VAR 200, a phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of orphan renal disease, FSGS