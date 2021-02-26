ZyVersa Therapeutics' CSO, Nicholas A. LaBella, Jr., to Present at the 3rd Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit Being Held Virtually March 2-4, 2021

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Nicholas A. LaBella, Jr., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior VP Research and Development, is an invited speaker at the 3rd Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit being held virtually March 2-4, 2021. Mr. LaBella's presentation will address the role of renal lipids in the pathogenesis of kidney disease, and the potential of mediating cholesterol efflux as a therapeutic approach. To learn about renal lipids and kidney disease, please download a white paper by Clicking Here.

Details of Mr. LaBella's presentation follow:

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM EST.