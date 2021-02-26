ZyVersa Therapeutics' CSO, Nicholas A. LaBella, Jr., to Present at the 3rd Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit Being Held Virtually March 2-4, 2021
ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor (IC 100), and in kidney disease with a first-in-class phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator (VAR 200) for treatment of orphan renal disease FSGS and other kidney diseases (Alport Syndrome, DKD)
WESTON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Nicholas A. LaBella, Jr., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior VP Research and Development, is an invited speaker at the 3rd Annual Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development Summit being held virtually March 2-4, 2021. Mr. LaBella's presentation will address the role of renal lipids in the pathogenesis of kidney disease, and the potential of mediating cholesterol efflux as a therapeutic approach. To learn about renal lipids and kidney disease, please download a white paper by Clicking Here.
Details of Mr. LaBella's presentation follow:
Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM EST.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases and phase 2a-ready, VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.
