Zyxel Communications LATAM And Axiros Establish A Strategic Partnership In Service Automation For Communication Service Provider in South America

SAO PAULO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyxel Communications LATAM, the broadband access solution provider, and Axiros, a company providing customer experience solutions for telecoms and Internet of Things (IoT), have just announced a partnership to provide Remote Device Management for an entire CSP network in South America region.

To meet the needs of their customers, this initiative offers CSPs a solution to optimise provisioning and management of complex network equipment via service automation. The Axiros AXESS product line also allows providers to communicate directly with end users' equipment providing:

remote support and mass equipment update operations

security settings programmed by day and time

service management

configuration file management

firmware management

fault management and monitoring

On top of these features, providers can integrate this solution into their OSS/BSS ecosystem. This enables use cases which require access to detailed customer information in a support call. The solution brings significant reduction in the CSP's operating costs, since it reduces the number of technical visits by about 20%, in addition to providing a 15% drop in the average time of calls to call centers.

For Giovani Pacífico, Director of Products and Sales at Zyxel Communications Brazil, the partnership reinforces the company's commitment to offering complete solutions to its Latin American customers.

"Being able to provide this robust level of efficient management and performance optimization to our customers only proves our commitment to bringing solutions and services that go beyond our products," says Giovani Pacífico. "As well as our 100% local support nationally, internet providers will have Axiros' support to optimize their operations in an even more intelligent and strategic way," adds Mr Pacífico.

"For us, the partnership with Zyxel could not be more significant, as it represents the endorsement of our solutions by a globally recognized company. This initiative brings Axiros to the forefront of network management services for large-scale providers," says Mauricio Fernandez, General Director of Axiros Latam.

