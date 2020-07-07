Aboundbio Licenses Potent Human Antibodies Against the SARS-CoV-2 Virus That Causes COVID-19 to SaudiVax Ltd for Clinical Development

PITTSBURGH, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human monoclonal antibodies with exceptional neutralizing activity in the laboratory against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been discovered by a team led by antibody and infectious disease experts D. Dimitrov, Ph.D. and J. Mellors, MD, co-founders of Aboundbio, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

The antibodies were selected out of billions of others using extraordinarily large antibody libraries. The ultra-specificity of the antibodies has been shown by the absence of binding to more than 5,300 proteins in the human cell surface proteome. The antibodies do not increase infection in cell culture models of "antibody-dependent enhancement," a general concern about antibody for infectious diseases. The lead antibodies are effective at low doses in mouse and hamster models of SARS-CoV-2 infection but have not been tested yet in human clinical trials.

Antibody production and clinical development for regulatory approval and commercialization in the MENA and ASEAN regions of the world are proceeding under an agreement with SaudiVax, a Saudi-US Joint Venture.

"We are very excited by the potency, specificity and efficacy of the antibodies in preclinical models," said Dr. Dimitrov, CSO of Aboundbio, and are proceeding with their evaluation in clinical trials under US FDA guidance.

About Aboundbio (https://Aboundbio.com) Aboundbio is an early stage biotechnology company whose mission is to generate novel antibody-based biological therapeutics to meet unmet medical needs in the fields of infectious diseases and cancer. Aboundbio's industry leading antibody libraries offer size and physical property advantages that incorporate diversified binder formats into the appropriate therapeutic platform.

About SaudiVax Ltd (www.saudivax.com )

SaudiVax is a leading biotechnology company in Saudi Arabia, and is a joint venture between UYC Inc. of Saudi Arabia and PnuVax Inc. of the USA. The objectives of SaudiVax are to localize biomanufacturing in Saudi Arabia and increase the reliability of supply of economical vaccines and biologics for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). SaudiVax is in alignment with the SaudiVision 2030, of nationalizing industry and providing employment for highly educated and talented Saudi graduates. SaudiVax is led by Dr. Donald Gerson, Prof. Mazen Hassanain, and Eng. Jonas Gerson.

