CFI Financial Group Hosts a Celebratory Day for the Visit of its Global Brand Ambassador, Pep Guardiola

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, a globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to financial markets, hosted a celebratory day for the visit of its Global Brand Ambassador, Pep Guardiola to Dubai, UAE on Friday 18 November 2022.

The event featured an interactive day for a group of children football fans from the prestigious Inspiratus Sports District (ISD) Dubai. Kids had a chance to enjoy games and meet the legendary Pep Guardiola at the CFI offices, which were decorated with a football field to provide the kids with an unforgettable football experience. The kids expressed enthusiasm and happiness and enjoyed asking questions, being mentored, and hearing stories from Guardiola. The children left excitedly with their jerseys and footballs signed by their football icon.

The event continued into the evening with a reception and dinner at the award-winning signature restaurant "Bull & Bear", Waldorf Astoria DIFC, where the CFI team, select clients, and partners had a chance to network and meet the legendary football star.

CFI's Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hisham Mansour, set the tone early on with a speech praising CFI's achievements over the past 24 years since it was created. "As one of MENA's leading brokers, if not the leading one, we have a responsibility to continue to empower our clients by providing more and better impeccable trading solutions", he said. He also thanked CFI's team and dedicated clients and partners who contribute to the success of CFI every day. He went on to commend Guardiola's long list of achievements being considered by many as "the greatest football coach ever" as well as his involvement in various charitable causes, one of which CFI also supports. Mr. Mansour expressed his satisfaction with the successful partnership between CFI and Mr. Guardiola and the increased awareness it has brought.

For his part, Mr. Pep Guardiola, who is the current manager of Premier League club Manchester City, thanked CFI Financial Group and the team for welcoming him at the headquarters in Dubai and pointed out that CFI is a trusted and respected brand in online trading that acts with clear responsibility and professionalism towards its clients.

The partnership with Guardiola has been a strategic move that introduced different concepts to the masses including the importance of investing, financial literacy, and how to access the global financial markets.

With a premium position in the Middle East and ongoing expansion internationally, CFI is already consolidating its presence on TV, billboards, social media, and global news outlets with advertising reflecting the partnership with Pep Guardiola.

About CFI Financial Group

CFI Financial Group, a leading multi-asset broker specializing in online trading, operates globally with eight international licenses from top-tier regulatory bodies such as the FCA in the United Kingdom, CySEC in Cyprus, and the DFSA in UAE, to name a few. The group provides clients with direct access to global financial markets.

CFI Financial Group has a premium position in the MENA region and is expanding in emerging markets such as LATAM and Africa.

