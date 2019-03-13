CIOL & TGMC Bring Diploma in Public Service Interpreting to UAE

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's Chartered Institute of Linguists (CIOL) in cooperation with the UAE's TGMC, language service provider since 1997, is offering interpreters in the region the chance to acquire the internationally recognised Diploma in Public Service Interpreting (DPSI).

The diploma is awarded by awarding body, CIOL Qualifications, and is suitable for interpreters in the fields of: Law, including courts, solicitors and immigration. Healthcare, including hospitals, clinics and GP practices. Local government, including housing, social work and education.

For the first time in the Middle East, DPSI students can take their oral exams from June 17 to 21 and written exams from June 25. Both exams will be held in the UAE.

Sahar Moussly, Executive Director of TGMC, said: "The DPSI qualification will help improve and regulate the profession of interpretation in the UAE, and the region. This diploma offers hardworking interpreters the chance to obtain a professional and vocational qualification that is widely recognised around the world."

"CIOL is about supporting and developing language professionals worldwide, so facilitating the DPSI exam in the UAE enables more interpreters to be qualified and meet the ever-increasing need for professional interpreting. Holders of the DPSI qualification are eligible for CIOL membership and have a direct route to Chartership," said Dom Hebblethwaite, CIOL's Business Development Manager.

The exam will be held in the UAE in June for Arabic-English-Arabic and for Chinese-English-Chinese. Preparation workshops for the exam are also available.

About CIOL:

The Chartered Institute of Linguists (CIOL) is the pre-eminent UK-based professional membership body for language practitioners. Founded in 1910, CIOL has over 7,000 members, provides nationally-accredited, professional qualifications and sets standards for language practitioners.

About TGMC:

Trans Gulf Management Consultants (TGMC), established in 1997 in the UAE, offers a full suite of sophisticated and trusted language solutions, including translation, simultaneous interpreting, language training, content production, Video Remote Interpreting and communications consultancy.

For more information, please call tollfree on 800-INTERPRET or visit www.transgulfme.com or www.ciol.org.uk/dpsi

E: Info@transglfme.com

T: +971 6 568 0171



SOURCE TGMC

