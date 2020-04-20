Ecolog International Announces the Launch of its Eco-Care Solution to Help Public and Private Sectors With Gradual Economic Continuity in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

(i) Rapid Screening & Diagnostics (Ecolog – RSD): A comprehensive system, leveraging a fleet of rapid testing stations in key locations and a network of connected Labs to conduct complementary diagnostic tests.

(ii) Smart Disinfection Solution: includes influx outfit disinfection prior to entry and facility disinfection.

(iii) Rapid Care Park™: the integrated solution will provide end-to end services including flexible ventilation and ICU capacity to reduce the load on the healthcare system as the countries navigate the waves and allow hospitals and clinics to allocate the "clean capacity" to essential operations.

The company plans – in coordination with the respective authorities – to roll out the Eco-Care solution quickly and at scale as it resonates with the upcoming plans in various countries to gradually re-open the economy. It is also in discussion with the industrial sector to help increase the productivity and capacity cautiously and with high degree of care and safety.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said, "The COVID-19 pandemic – the defining global health crisis of our time – is forcing nations to sacrifice livelihood and economic prosperity to protect lives. During these challenging times, we at Ecolog continue to work with one mission: to help the public and private sectors and serve the society. And in doing so we use science, leverage all our assets and expertise and work closely with our partners."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157074/Ecolog_International.jpg

Contact

Phone: +971 (0)4 299 4500

[email protected]

www.ecolog-international.com

SOURCE Ecolog International