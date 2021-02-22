ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai

The station is the world's first LEED Platinum certified and the region's first to incorporate on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy, with the design inspired by the ghaf, UAE's national tree.

Over 43,000m2/37 tonnes of carbon fibre have been used to build the 133 multi-layer canopy frame. The leaf-shaped ethylene tetrafluoroethylene cushion canopy is 100 per cent UV ray-protected and corrosion-proof, and illuminated with more than 3,800 LED light modules. The nine tree designs that support the station were built from another 22,500m2 of carbon fibre. Some 283 solar photovoltaic panels generate 143 MWh of solar power per year and a 25-metre wind turbine produce 12.7 MWh of wind energy annually.

Highlighting the group's aspirations to 'Reimagine Energy', HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "Our role as Official Integrated Energy Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai provides us the opportunity to showcase our industry and country on the global stage. The station further underlines our participation at the event. The first-of-its-kind in the world which harnesses the power of renewables, it heralds a new era in fuel retail."

The station uses carbon filtration technologies to recycle grey water for irrigation, and has drinkable air units with ozonation techniques to convert water molecules from the air to drinkable water for staff. Machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analytics customise retail offerings, managing queue and waiting times at the forecourt, and improving the customer journey.

Vehicle mapping surface lighting direct vehicles to the fuelling area, as well as entry and exits. Over 12 million LED chips illuminate the digital screens. For enhanced safety, the station uses advanced fuel management and gauging systems, providing 24-hour leak detection.

ENOC recorded 400,000 manhours during the build process, with zero lost time injury, demonstrating its commitment to adhering to best practices in health, safety and environment.

