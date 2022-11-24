Estonian Business and Innovation Agency expanded network to KSA, UAE

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, a joint organisation to support entrepreneurship in Estonia and increase its international competitiveness, organised a Trade Mission to the UAE and KSA for the food and beverages sector from 20 to 24 November.

Seven Estonian companies joined the delegation, each seeking to export a natural, organic product:

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency expanded its network to KSA and UAE (PRNewsfoto/e-Estonia)

Reztartis produces a fibre-rich and protein-rich functional food in the form of powder shakes and bars.

Roosiku Chocolate Factory produces vegan organic chocolates and nut-chocolate spreads.

Coffee People sources the highest quality coffee beans from around the world.

Balsnack is the largest producer of potato chips in Estonia , with a portfolio of over 100 different products.

, with a portfolio of over 100 different products. Salvest has 76 years of experience producing more than 300 delicious food products.

Haage is bottled water from pure verified sources, such as deep subterranean reservoirs.

Honest Nektar offers premium-quality 100% raw honey from carefully selected traceable beekeepers.

Also joining was the Center of Food and Fermentation Technologies, an R&D company that employs modern analytical methods, systems biology and synthetic biology principles to develop and introduce innovative food and fermentation technologies.

Starting in Riyadh on 20 November for two days, the companies expanded their network by meeting with F&B outlets and markets to establish trade relations. Saudi Food & Drug Authority Director, Hisham Al Jadhey, informed the delegation about import regulations into the KSA (organic, vegan, halal), certifications, fees, labelling, and shelf-life requirements.

The delegation also visited a number of businesses while there, including Crystal Events & Catering Co., Nutrition & Diet Centre Co, Panda Hypermarket, Tamimi Markets, Manuel Market, Forsan, and Organic Store.

On 23 November, the Estonian companies travelled to Dubai, where they visited the Dubai Municipality, Food Safety Department. They also visited Spinneys, Lulu Hypermarket, Organic Food & Café, the International Center for Culinary Arts, Trubell Marketing & Trading, SAFCO International, and Let's Organic Market.

Through visits to both Riyadh and Dubai, the delegation sought to enter the Middle Eastern market to build valuable relations with regional businesses and increase Estonia's international competitiveness, visibility and attractiveness as a place for business, living and studies.

