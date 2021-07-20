Forbes Business Council Selects Saana Azzam as a New Member

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saana Azzam, an international award-winning economist and CEO of The Middle East's leading speakers bureau, MENA Speakers, has become one of the newest members of the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Saana Azzam was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as personal and professional achievements.

"We are honored to welcome Saana into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

MENA Speakers is recognized as the leading bureau in the MENA region. Recently, MENA Speakers launched a new tech platform, Experts Market, an e-marketplace for speakers to be booked for events, sell their books, enroll in online courses, find advice and market themselves more effectively.

As an accepted member of the Council, Azzam has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. "To be a member of the Forbes Business Council is an honor," Azzam said. "This is completely aligned with our long-term strategy of accessing more global experts and speakers through Experts Market. The opportunities and connections with a broader audience through the Forbes Business Council is a journey on which I'm excited to embark."

About Forbes Business Council

The Forbes Business Council is a collection of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council. In the Forbes Business Council, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Saana Azzam

Known as a "Chief Inspirational Officer" for businesses globally, Saana Azzam is an international award-winning economist, Forbes contributor, and CEO of The Middle East's leading speaker's bureau, MENA Speakers. Azzam also has distinguished herself as a keynote speaker, embracing her passion for impacting the lives of others as a professional speaker since 2010. She has spoken for the likes of Spotify, The Kellogg Company, UAE University, and many more.

MENA Speakers launched a new tech platform, Experts Market, a marketplace for speakers to be booked for events, sell their books, online courses, advisory and market themselves more effectively. Azzam's goal is to position Experts Market as a leading speakers' destination and the ultimate ecommerce shop for speakers. With a boundless amount of creativity and determination, Azzam is continuously expanding MENA Speakers to become an even more global brand, helping to bring more talent to the region, and establishing it as the key global hub for speakers to monetize their platforms.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

