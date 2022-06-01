GAC MOTOR Launches All New GS8 Across the Middle East Region - The High-Quality SUV

The All New GS8 underwent comprehensive upgrades compared to the previous generation to bring prestige to premium buyers.

The model's signature four-bulb metric headlights come perfectly together with a powerful V-shaped chrome grille arranged in a symmetrical layout for an aggressive and bold stance.

Inside, a smart interactive cabin fits 8-way adjustable seats wrapped in finely crafted leather for the ultimate luxury experience.

The model is equipped with the GAC MOTOR's latest cutting-edge technology, including a wide array of driving assistance capabilities and an AVDC Shadow Driver system to guarantee the most suitable driving mode in any road conditions.

Expanding Brand Influence with Cross-Industry Collaborations

The Middle East region has developed into one of the key markets for GAC MOTOR in recent years. The brand prepared a series of festive initiatives for Ramadan, the market's most important shopping season, to join the locals in celebration.

In March, GAC MOTOR began a partnership with MBC and Citruss TV, two of the Middle East's most significant media networks. The partnership brought considerable exposure to GAC MOTOR's car raffle campaign.

Also catching the eye of locals were attractive deals, zero-deposit options, and cash discounts offered by GAC MOTOR during the Ramadan sales period.

Expanding Network Fuels Success in the Middle East

After years of being established in the Middle East, GAC MOTOR is now enjoying success in the market. Demand for signature models, including the All New GS4, remains high in the region.

The All New GS8 will be launched in late June in the upgraded flagship store in Kuwait. And GAC MOTOR will open a new showroom in ABU DHABI in July.

In addition to the All New GS8, Middle Eastern customers can look forward to more quality cars from GAC MOTOR in 2022. With healthy market development, strong products, and a robust service network GAC MOTOR will continue to achieve outstanding performance in the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829252/GS8_KV.jpg

SOURCE GAC MOTOR