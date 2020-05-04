Global Online Retailer SHEIN Announces SHEIN TOGETHER Featuring Headlining Performances By Katy Perry And Lil Nas X

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO is the only way individuals, corporations, foundations, and other organizations around the world can directly support WHO's global work to help countries prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fund also supports the work of two partners, UNICEF and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The unique virtual showcase begins Saturday, May 9th at 1 pm PT and will be packed with exclusive music performances, celebrity segments, special influencer appearances, and TikTok guests. Hosted by E! News' "The Rundown" host Erin Lim, viewers will also see a beauty tutorial by Chrisspy, at-home styling sessions by celebrity stylists Maeve Reilly and Karla Welch, and plenty of surprises!

PERFORMANCES BY:

KATY PERRY

LIL NAS X

RITA ORA | DOJA CAT

SPECIAL GUESTS:

HAILEY BIEBER

YARA SHAHIDI

MADELAINE PETSCH

STORM REID

VANESSA MORGAN

LELE PONS

TYLER CAMERON

KIMBERLY LOAIZA

SOFIA WYLIE

SHEIN is committed to donating $100K to the fund with viewers able to also participate by purchasing a limited-edition #SHEINtogether t-shirt collection where 100% of the proceeds will go to the UN Foundation for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. #SHEINtogether t-shirts will retail for $10.00 USD and are available to purchase starting May 4, 2020 at www.shein.com . Additionally, viewers can donate through a donation link on the app and all funds will contribute to supporting the fund.

"As a global brand, we know this crisis has affected all of our communities, consumers and their families and we couldn't stand by and not help," says Molly Miao, SHEIN Co-founder. "In addition to our efforts in donating masks to those on the frontlines internationally, we wanted to also make sure our audience understands the importance of supporting this cause, which is why we came up with the idea to host SHEIN Together."

Download the app on iPhone or Android at the Apple App Store or visit www.shein.com for more details.

About SHEIN Together:

SHEIN Together is a virtual entertainment showcase to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO - powered by the United Nations Foundation. Hosted by E! News' "The Rundown" host Erin Lim, the streamed broadcast featuring exclusive music performances by Katy Perry, Lil Nas X, Rita Ora, and Doja Cat. Celebrity segments, special influencer and TikTok appearances by Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, Madelaine Petsch, Storm Reid, Vanessa Morgan, Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, and many more. SHEIN Together will be broadcasted exclusively on SHEIN app available for download for iPhone and Android on May 9th, 2020 at 1 pm PT.

About SHEIN:

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 500 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you.

To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com , instagram.com/shein and youtube.com/shein .

About UN Foundation:

The UN Foundation brings together ideas, people, and resources to help the United Nations drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. Our hallmark is to collaborate for lasting change and innovate to address humanity's greatest challenges. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org

