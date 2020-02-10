iGTB-powered Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Wins Aité Group's 2019 Cash Management and Payments Innovation Award for Customer Experience

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, are delighted to congratulate UAE's leading financial institution Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) for winning the Aité Group's 2019 Cash Management and Payments Innovations Award for Customer Experience through their flagship platform, ADIB Direct, across web, mobile and watch.

iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking platform prepares transaction banks to provide for every client's and every sector's needs with a configurable and intelligent platform that encompasses every aspect of transaction banking. With DTB, transaction banks can successfully optimize capital, maximize ROA and fee income, improve product cross-sell & distribution channel effectiveness, ensure regulatory compliance and support SME franchise and growth sectors (through working capital provisioning and advisory services) as well as empowering larger corporates, including up to multinationals.

ADIB received this award for demonstrating innovation through technology to offer a differentiated user experience that aligns with the needs of today's business owners and corporate treasurers.

The well-known Aité Group recognizes financial institutions that leverage innovative technology. The awards program honours financial institutions that are introducing new products, capabilities or levels of automation and effectiveness that brings the industry one step closer to next-generation banking.

Haytham Elmaayergi, Global Head of Transaction Banking at ADIB, said: "We are delighted to be recognized by Aité. This award is testament to the work being done at ADIB to improve the user experience. Our focus on technology-driven innovation will continue to further improve the customer experience for our Business Banking customers and our partnership with iGTB in the implementation of our digital transformation strategy will help us boost the bank's productivity and efficiency."

Manish Maakan, CEO, iGTB said, "Our vision is to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions, with design being the key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. We are delighted that ADIB has won this exemplary recognition, joining the growing ecosystem of award-winning banks who partner with iGTB. It further evidence show the world's best corporate and transaction banks succeed across the world in partnership with iGTB."

"Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's decision to invest in its digital capabilities has enabled it to differentiate itself among its peers and create a consolidated experience with unique attributes that enhance end-user efficiency and value," said Christine Barry, Research Director at Aité Group. She added, "ADIB's rollout of iGTB's new digital platform has streamlined and enhanced customers' user experiences, providing easy access to the most critical products through multiple channels."

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader when it comes to applying true digital technology, is the world's first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, Global Consumer Banking, iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), Risk, Treasury and Markets and Insurance Software. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look to for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered design thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company's salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 208 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 91+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit intellectdesign.com. For further information about the transaction banking solutions offered by iGTB, please visit https://www.igtb.com/.

