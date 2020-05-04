IMA Recognizes Success of Finance Professionals as Part of International Management Accounting Day Celebrations

In recognition of International Management Accounting Day, IMA is launching a week-long program of activities from May 2 to May 9, which include themed podcasts, webinars, member and CMA testimonials, and thought leadership insights, which highlight the important role management accountants play within their organizations. In line with its continuous efforts to promote the profession and bridge the skills gap, these channels are ideal for showcasing the latest trends in the industry that help professionals remain updated in this fast-changing digital age.

"As we celebrate our achievements and dedication to our profession on this day, we recognize management accountants as value creators and strategic advisors of business, particularly at this critical point in modern times where the insight and foresight we present is a crucial element to enabling the organizations we serve to come out of this pandemic, stronger and more sustainable," said Hanadi Khalife, senior director of MEA and India operations at IMA. "As the role that management accountants play continues to evolve, we would like to commemorate the influential work of the profession in adding value to businesses, governments and the society at large."

Each year, this day offers a time to reflect on how the accounting profession is changing. A profession that initially began as a booking task in the 1800s has transformed into a critical business function, guiding deeper financial analysis, organizational planning and decision making.

"Today, technology such as artificial intelligence and robotics are increasingly becoming integrated into the daily work of management accountants. The rapid pace of this digital transformation makes it crucial for those in the profession to expand their capabilities to work symbiotically with technology, and IMA is committed to guiding its members through this era of digitalization," added Khalife.

