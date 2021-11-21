Jazeera Green Silk Flexy, New all-in-one product launch for all ceiling finishes by Jazeera Paints

Jazeera Green Silk Flexy launch comes in the course of Jazeera Paints' incessant innovative solutions to meet and exceed the expectations of its valuable clients in MENA markets. Green Silk Flexy is an innovative solution for ceiling paint. It is an-all-one product that functions both as the base and finish paints for all types and elements of interior ceiling like pipes, iron, galvanized iron, cement roof, aluminium, plastic, and many more. One of the product's countless distinguishing features is its colors which can be customized based on the client's need for their specific projects, besides its aesthetic effect in hiding and covering holes, cracks, etc.

Jazeera Green Silk Flexy holds the front of inventive products that make the painting process easier, faster, and dependable. It has already been utilized in celebrated mega-projects across Saudi Arabia like Riyadh Metro, major malls, and huge exhibitions.

For this occasion, Hani Saraya, projects general manager at Jazeera Paints stressed, "We take innovative solutions as part of our mission and commitment towards Jazeera Paints' brand and towards our clients; we cannot just stop providing innovative solutions." He adds, "Jazeera Green Silk Flexy product comes in the course of a deep market study, a deep clients' need study, and a proactive vision of Jazeera Paints as the Lead of Paint Industry in MENA.

Mr. Saraya continued, "Jazeera Paints, as a leading company in Saudi Arabia, always seeks innovative products and construction solutions. With our mission prioritizing clients' satisfaction, we, after conducting much research and numerous experiments, and after the product has been tested and certified by Exova and Intertek, are pleased to present Jazeera Green Silk Flexy, the superior product in interior ceiling paint and finishing."

Jazeera Green Silk Flexy is the latest innovative offering in the company's celebrated products. It is available to order from Jazeera Paints' official website at https://jazeerapaints.com

More about Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a leading paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA, with a preeminent reputation for manufacturing and exporting blue-ribbon and eco-friendly paints.

Jazeera Paints is the leading company and the first manufacturer in the MENA region to launch "Green Products" that meet the requirements of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

Through Jazeera Paints Academy, Jazeera Paints endeavours to raise the level of quality and progress of the paint industry in the region. In 2012, the academy became the first institution to offer specialized training in paint manufacturing and applications in the GCC countries and MENA region as a whole.

