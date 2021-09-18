John Sachtouras, CEO of ASCIRA wins Globee® in the Annual 2021 CEO World Awards as Transformational Leader of the Year

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers, also known as CEOs lead the development of the organization's short- and long-term strategy. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, non-profits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide and from every industry are eligible to participate.

Sachtouras received the Bronze Globee under the Transformational Leader of the Year category.

"We are proud to win the Globee and be recognized as an industry player in this year's CEO World Awards," says Sachtouras. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores and inputs determined the 2021 award winners.

About Ascira

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available.

Always one step ahead in a competitive world, ASCIRA offers an exceptional skill set which include professional content providers, top authors, motivational speakers, experts and leaders from all over the world to empower people to attain their optimum potential and improve their quality of life. For anyone seeking to improve their business, super charge their career or develop their hobby, the ASCIRA team of experts is at their service, with just a click of the button.

