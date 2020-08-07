Miami International Holdings Reports July 2020 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group; July Market Share up Approximately 19% over 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported July 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 66.4 million equity option contracts in July for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,020,609 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 11.41%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts July-20 July-19 % Chg June-20 % Chg July-20 July-19 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

U.S. Equity Options Industry 582,318,225 357,634,292 62.8% 651,089,358 -10.6% 3,831,372,951 2,506,434,279 52.9% MIAX Exchange Group 66,453,392 33,515,718 98.3% 82,030,056 -19.0% 447,731,947 246,341,690 81.8% MIAX 28,259,455 12,915,781 118.8% 32,868,021 -14.0% 177,602,043 100,255,581 77.1% MIAX PEARL 24,098,544 18,163,873 32.7% 34,463,389 -30.1% 180,942,896 133,568,756 35.5% MIAX Emerald 14,095,393 2,436,064 478.6% 14,698,646 -4.1% 89,187,008 12,517,353 612.5% Equity Options ADV July-20 July-19 % Chg June-20 % Chg July-20 July-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 26,469,010 16,256,104 62.8% 29,594,971 -10.6% 26,063,762 17,167,358 51.8% MIAX Exchange Group 3,020,609 1,523,442 98.3% 3,728,639 -19.0% 3,045,796 1,687,272 80.5% MIAX 1,284,521 587,081 118.8% 1,494,001 -14.0% 1,208,177 686,682 75.9% MIAX PEARL 1,095,388 825,631 32.7% 1,566,518 -30.1% 1,230,904 914,854 34.5% MIAX Emerald 640,700 110,730 478.6% 668,120 -4.1% 606,714 85,735 607.7%



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share July-20 July-19 % Chg June-20 % Chg July-20 July-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 11.41% 9.37% 21.8% 12.60% -9.4% 11.69% 9.83% 18.9% MIAX 4.85% 3.61% 34.4% 5.05% -3.9% 4.64% 4.00% 15.9% MIAX PEARL 4.14% 5.08% -18.5% 5.29% -21.8% 4.72% 5.33% -11.4% MIAX Emerald 2.42% 0.68% 255.4% 2.26% 7.2% 2.33% 0.50% 366.1%

Other news and achievements include:

Announced the completion of a minority equity investment in MEEG Holdings Limited, the parent holding company of MidChains, an upcoming digital asset trading exchange. The parties have also agreed to pursue joint technology licensing and product listing opportunities internationally.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

