Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Forays Beyond Egg-Trays to Find Applications Across a Motley of End-Use Industrial Verticals, Infers FMI

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global molded fiber pulp packaging market is slated to surpass the US$ 8 Bn mark by 2020-end, creating a new value opportunity of US$ 300 Mn annually until 2025.

Molded fiber pulp packaging is now shedding its perception as being only suitable for manufacturing egg-trays to being applicable as an essential raw material across mainstream packaging. The market has experienced a tectonic shift to incorporate food processing, electronics manufacturing and pharmaceutical packaging within its ambit, amongst other sectors.

FMI estimates the global molded fiber pulp market to emerge as a cash cow during the upcoming forecast, generating an opportunity of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2030. Various innovative applications such as manufacturing molded pump coolers, disposable urinals, Plaster of Paris displays and flower pots have catapulted revenue prospects for the future.

However, impediments are slated to hamper growth prospects for most of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the pandemic's ascent, the packaging industry has registered sluggishness, induced by the cessation of production activities across key end-use industries. Due to falling demand, sales of molded fiber pulps shall register a downturn for a while. Recovery is anticipated starting in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Report on Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

Thermoformed fiber and transfer molded pulp segments shall collectively generate US$ 4 Bn across the forecast period

across the forecast period Clamshell containers shall expand nearly twofold its current value by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~6.0% between 2020 and 2030

Asia-Pacific shall retain market dominance, accounting for 3/10 th of the total market share

shall retain market dominance, accounting for 3/10 of the total market share Thick walled and processed pulp segments shall register a marginal decline in growth

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Key Trends

Applications in egg-tray manufacturing exhibits southward trend, owing to emerging end-use applications across mainstream and innovative areas

Molded packaging is an environmentally-friendly alternative to expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging, and also possesses excellent cushioning and dampening properties

Consumer Durables and Electronic Goods (CDEG) accounts for the maximum application of molded fiber pulp packaging for electronics such as cellphones, internet modems and computers

The pharmaceutical industry is seeking to explore molded fiber pulp packaging for a wide range of pharmaceutical products

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Region-wise Analysis:

Collective demand for molded fiber pulp packaging across North America and Europe is greater by 400 basis points than Asia Pacific

and is greater by 400 basis points than Collective demand from Latin America and the Middle East is below 10% of the global fiber pulp packaging market

and the is below 10% of the global fiber pulp packaging market Asia-Pacific is the fastest expanding region, with major demand being generated from the emerging economies of China , India and Japan

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market: Competitive Insights

Prominent market players profiled in the molded fiber pulp packaging market include ESCO Technologies Inc., Pacific Pulp Molding LLC, UFP Technologies, Inc., Spectrum Lithograph, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Brodrene Hartmann A/S and Keiding, Inc., to name a few.

Manufacturers are looking for alternative sources to procure pulp due to increased demand for sustainable packaging. This trend has compelled them to look for non-wood fibers such as bagasse, wheat straw and bamboo. Additionally, technological advancements have paved the way for sophisticated coating and printing techniques for on-molded fiber pulp products.

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Taxonomy:

Product Type

Trays

Drink Carriers

Boxes

End Caps

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell Containers

Application

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Edge Protectors

Molded Pulp Type

Thick Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

End-Use

CDEG

Food & Beverage (Egg Packaging, Wine Packaging, Fruit Packaging and Others)

Cosmetics

Food Services

Healthcare

Automotive

Logistics

Others (Candles, Flower Packaging)

Region & Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU-5 countries (U.K, Spain , France , Italy and Germany )

, , and ) Nordic countries

BENELUX

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

APEJ

China

India

ASEAN

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC countries

Southern Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

