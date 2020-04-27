monogoto and 10T Tech launch monogoto eSIM Service

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- monogoto, the most exciting and innovative secured global IoT platform, based in Israel, and 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM Solutions company based in Hong Kong, are proud to announce the launch of Israel's first roaming-focused digital eSIM service using 10T Tech's eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced mobile telecoms service allows owners to sign up to monogoto's international roaming mobile plans by purchasing a monogoto QR code from multiple channels.

eSIM's (embedded SIM's) are dramatically changing the nature of consumer and IoT connectivity forever, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the launch, monogoto's chief executive officer Itamar Kunik said, "We firmly believe eSIM is a gamechanger for consumer devices, allowing our international subscribers to download a monogoto profile from the comfort of their home, and be ready with our roaming service on arrival at their destination".

He added, "The planned Digital Sign up experience is in line with monogoto's continual efforts to be the most innovative M2M, IoT and roaming solution provider constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee solution for Consumer eSIM and is aimed at Global Challenger and MVNO carriers.

About monogoto:

monogoto is a secure cellular core as-a-service, enabling enterprises, manufacturers and IoT startups with secure cellular connectivity solutions for IoT/M2M use cases.

monogoto is connected to multiple operators allowing network survivability and service resiliency, based on multi-network (local and global) coverage. monogoto combines this offering with a Private LTE as-a-service on CBRS or any other band. This allows customers to build their own network alongside, with the possibility of interconnecting to multiple MNOs all from the same SIM card, using the same mobile core.

monogoto offers true self-service for cellular connectivity via a web-based management platform. monogoto provides its customers advanced capabilities, mostly only available to Tier1 operators, such as full control over Data/Voice/SMS traffic, full visibility and monitoring of all network events, setting alerts by events, advanced security policy enforcement and roaming control.

To inquire about this news item, contact [email protected]

To find out more about monogoto, visit www.monogoto.io

SOURCE 10T Tech