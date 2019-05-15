OPPO Captures the Spirit of the Season With a Touching Ramadan TVC Combining Tradition and Technology

The story follows a young boy and his efforts to share Ramadan with his astronaut brother, who is on a mission in space. Ramadan is the season for closeness and sharing special moments with family, the boy devises a plan to get a message to his brother. He creates the phrase 'With us' in lights on a rooftop, which his brother is able to read thanks to the incredible zoom capabilities of the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom smartphone.

This year's Ramadan TVC brings together the family values celebrated during Ramadan and the use of technology in bringing people together no matter the distance. The element of space travel acknowledges the space exploration initiatives underway by the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the launch of the company's latest Ramadan TVC, Andy Shi, President of OPPO MEA, said: "With Ramadan being such an important time for families and friends to come together, we wanted to capture the spirit of the month in a way that is evocative and champions the role that technology can play in the way we connect to our loved ones, while recognizing the tangible connection between tradition and technology. The Middle East is an important market to us, and one that we have extended our presence in over the last year. As part of our commitment to the people of this region, we wanted to pay tribute to the unique culture observed during the Holy Month, and this story celebrates the values of family, love, and connection that are so important at this time."

OPPO Reno series is the hero of the story. Featuring around 60x hybrid zoom technology, the OPPO Reno series offers a triple-lens camera structure that gives users an unprecedented photography experience. As the original pioneers of this technology, OPPO has created an unmatched photography powerhouse in the Reno series.

The company recently selected Dubai for the international launch of the OPPO Reno series and as the location for its regional headquarters, and has expanded its operations into Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the company has partnered with several regional telecommunications providers to facilitate the launch of 5G mobile networks.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887604/10_x_Zoom.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887605/Astronaut.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887606/Ramadan_Lanterns.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887607/Moon.jpg

For more details, please contact

OPPO PR Team

Email: oppo.mena@bcw-global.com

Related Links

https://www.oppo.com/ae



SOURCE OPPO