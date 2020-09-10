OPPO Engages More Than 10,000 People with Find More Campaign to Inspire Youth Of UAE

Exploration has been in OPPO's DNA since its inception when it embarked on a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. The Find series signifies the spirit of exploration and with the unique Find More campaign, OPPO aimed to inspire and empower people, with explorer stories to tell, to find their own X factor and take a step further to push to their full potential.

Ivan Wu, UAE Country Manager for OPPO, commented, "Conveying the spirit to explore more possibilities, our latest Find More campaign saluted these explorers who have pushed themselves to achieve new heights in their respective fields. We also wanted to inspire the UAE to go forward and explore more so we are thrilled with the number of people we were able to reach. OPPO is a youthful brand, for the youth, and we are committed to supporting our future explorers across the region."

Each of the explorers were selected for the unique way they explored in their everyday lives For renowned photographer Jumana Jolie, OPPO enables her to constantly see fresh perspectives and capture anything new that inspires her along the way, whatever location she was in. Emirati Film Director Nayla Al Khaja believes exploration is inescapable – exploring stories, characters and details and the endless possibilities of what she might discover drives her forward. She described the OPPO as "helping me see between the lights and shadows – it is my second pair of eyes where I go."

Commenting on the campaign, content creator EMKWAN had this to say, "I have a constant need to chase what's next and what's new – something which I see in what OPPO brings to the region, so I was honored to partner with them on this campaign. I have always used technology to explore and push the boundaries of what is possible and OPPO allows me to discover more every day."

