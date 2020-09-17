OPPO set to launch its all-new groundbreaking Reno4 series in the Middle East this month

Consistent with OPPO's aspiration to elevate user-centric experience, the Reno4 Series has achieved several product optimizations, while keeping powerful performance and product design at its core. The stage is set for the grand public launch on Tuesday, 22 nd September 2020 at 7:00PM UAE time (GMT +4), hosted virtually on the brand's official website. UAE Consumers are welcome to "Own The Night" by joining the event remotely through the link – www.oppo.com/ae – all in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Following successful global launches in China and India, OPPO's design-led Reno Series of smartphones has been tailored to local market needs and set for being launched across the GCC. As the region moves into the 5G era at a significantly higher pace than the rest of the world, the new Reno4 Series ensures that consumers in the region are well-equipped for the age of connected living. Additionally. the latest OPPO Enco wireless headphones are equipped with powerful hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and more surprising features.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA, said, "With the Reno4 Series, we are pushing the envelope by combining the excitement and utility offered by 5G connectivity, with the personality and image that the trend-setting style of the phones gives to our users. The Reno4 Series tests the boundaries of industrial design, and strikes a perfect balance – a slim, light body that packs a punch with innovative imaging technologies, a super-capacity battery and powerful components."

For OPPO Reno4 series, the scene-stealer is a suite of Night Video options powered by wider angle lenses, larger sensors, strong beautification effects, incredible zoom, which enable everyone to take stunning videos at night. What's more is a suite of creative camera features that gives users the tools to effortlessly express their unique style through creative portraits and films, including the all-new AI Color Portrait Mode which mutes the background into black and white while keeping the subject in real color. Epic slow-motion shots in the thick of the action are also made possible with the Smart Slow Motion, while the next-generation Ultra Steady Video feature enables steady videos of high-intensity activities while walking, running or cycling.

OPPO's best-in-class fast charging technology will reach more consumers in the Middle East through the Reno4 Series. With 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charger, the smartphone's 4000mAh battery can be fully charged in just 36 minutes. Reno4 Series will also introduce Super Power saving mode and Super Nighttime standby to relieve you from power anxiety.

The OPPO Reno Series' aesthetic identity has always been smooth, light and slim. The Reno4 Series does not disappoint with a gently displayed screen and textured back case for a smooth handgrip and great ergonomics. A brand-new patent-pending design technique introduces a gradient colour in a perfect combination of matt and glitter.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and four R&D centres across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 12 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Unites Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

