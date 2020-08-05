Outdoor TV Sales will Decline before Rebounding to Post a Strong Recovery: Future Market Insights Report

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor TV market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2030, according to Future Market Insights.

Growing demand for television viewing in outdoor settings such as gardens, courtyards, hotel lobbies and open-air restaurants is bolstering outdoor TV adoption. In recent years, outdoor dining in restaurants has increased substantially, attributed to hectic lifestyles. These consumers demand visual entertainment while dining, bolstering demand for outdoor TV sets.

Outdoor television sets are equipped to withstand hostile climatic conditions. Additionally, they are endowed with scratch-resistant panels which offer a crisp and lucid picture quality. They are also equipped to filter out unwanted sources of reflection.

Outdoor TVs are also becoming popular in the wake of the rising trend of hosting parties and entertainment programs in home-induced outdoor settings, such as poolside parties or courtyard barbecues.

"The global outdoor TV market will remain on a positive trajectory as consumers constantly demand ultra-high quality sound and motion-picture, prompting manufacturers to introduce technological advancements," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Outdoor TV Market

Outdoor TV market shall surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2025

by 2025 Commercial outdoor TV sales will record the maximum incline due to high incidence of outdoor entertainment activities

LED outdoor TV sets will experience immense popularity attributed to its high motion-picture quality

High demand is being witnessed across North America , followed by Asian countries

Outdoor TV Market Key Trends

Live streaming of international sporting events is catalyzing outdoor TV market growth due to want for a stimulating ambience

Demand in residential sector is increasing amid preference for hosting outdoor parties

Heightened sales is providing nano-technology companies to provide solutions to outdoor TV players, increasing their revenue prospects

COVID-19 has induced temporary bottlenecks due to a decline in outdoor activities, with demand poised to rebound in the long-run

Outdoor TV Market- Region-wise Analysis

East Asia will emerge as a revenue ecosystem for the outdoor TV market, with major demand coming from China

will emerge as a revenue ecosystem for the outdoor TV market, with major demand coming from The hosting of the 2022 Olympic games is motivating market players to expand their investments in the East Asian giant

Intense competitive rivalry shall render Europe & South Asia lucrative revenue guzzlers

Outdoor TV Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global outdoor TV market include SunBrite TV, Oolaa, Platinum, Mirage Vision, Seura, The TV Shield, SkyVue, Cinios, Shenzen WTV Technology, Sumavision, Changhong, Luxurite, AquaLite TV, Dish and PeerLess AV among others. Product innovations are on the top of these aforementioned players' market expansion strategies list.

In April 2020, Changhong Electric Holding Group launched its new 5G-8K TV products offering high speed, low latency and enhanced capacity. These TVs are equipped with the world's first 5G-powered video modules. The company is also in talks with Huawei to introduce ultra HD television broadcast equipment for the 2022 Olympic Games.

In a similar vein, SkyVue markets the 4K HDR True Outdoor TV series which have the 55'' 400 nit, 55'' 600 nit and 60'' 400 nit variants. It also manufactures the 55'' 1,500 nit and 2,500 nit Optically Bonded Outdoor TVs.

Get Valuable Insights into Outdoor TV Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global outdoor TV market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights into the market through three key segments across six major regions. It offers qualitative as well as quantitative insights on the prominent trends influencing growth outlook in the aforementioned forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Retail and Consumer Products Landscape

Mineral Sunscreen Market: FMI's 360-degree coverage on the mineral sunscreen market elucidates on the important dynamics responsible for shaping the growth trajectory from 2020-2030. The report also provides a historical assessment of the industry analysis from 2015-2019.

Personal Mobility Devices Market: According to FMI, the global personal mobility market is slated to demonstrate a positive growth rate during the assessment period 2020-2030 on the back of a rapidly advancing geriatric population with mobility disorders.

Bicycle Shoe Market: The bicycle shoe market study undertaken by FMI offers global industry analysis from 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most prominent growth dynamics responsible for shaping the trajectory in the aforementioned forecast period.

