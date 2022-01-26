Paint NOW and Pay Later: Jazeera Paints provides monthly installments to its clients

With the beginning of the new year, and the approach of special seasons, such as the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha, during which renovations of homes and spaces increase in accordance with these special seasons. This year, clients of Jazeera Paints can now enjoy its products from the new colors available in Color Trends 2022, paints, and construction solutions, preparing for these seasons in your own way that reflects your taste and personality, with the option of paying later in three installments to reduce the immediate cost on you.